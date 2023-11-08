Mostly Clear and Chilly

Dry and quiet weather for next couple days. However, quite chilly at night. Clear skies means cooler temps overnight with the cool dry air mass settling in. Far southern San Benito County could dip into low to mid 30s with upper 30s to mid 40s elsewhere. Sunshine today with cool weather especially inland. High pressure will dominate the region through Friday. Thursday will be dry with sunshine and increasing clouds late ahead of another weak system that may bring a slight chance of rain overnight into early Friday. Weekend so far looking sunny with comfortable temps. Looking ahead there is a potential for a wet storm early next week that could bring moderate to high amounts of rainfall to the central coast. Stay weather aware and be sure to keep up with the latest forecast.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Clearing skies and quite chilly. Temps mid to upper 40s coastal and low to mid 40s inland.

Thursday: Sunshine with increasing clouds during the day and evening. Slight chance of rain overnight into Friday morning. Seasonal high temps in the mid to upper 60s coastal and 60s and 70s inland.

Extended: Weekend so far looking good with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Looking ahead to next week, rain is back in the forecast and may see moderate to high rainfall totals with rain for most of next week. Expect rain by early Tuesday and stayed tuned!



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.