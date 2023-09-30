Sun for Sunday!

Cloudy, damp and cool today but we will see improvement for Sunday! Scattered light rain will come to an end tonight with skies becoming partly cloudy, but still cool. Rain has been generally light and scattered except for the coastal mountains where .26 to .28 inches were reported around Big Sur in Monterey county. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50’s in many locations. Patchy fog possible by morning. High pressure will building in from the west and bring dry and sunny conditions with very warm temps by mid week.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Becoming partly cloudy across the region with cool temps, dipping into the low 50s in many locations. Patchy fog developing and winds quieting down.



Sunday: Patchy fog early then a drier day with gradual clearing skies and sunny in the afternoon. Winds will turn light and variable in the evening. Coastal highs in the mid to upper 60s and mainly 70s inland.

Monday: High Pressure starts to take hold with sunny skies and temps begin trending upward heading into the afternoon with clear skies at night. Still cool at night.



Extended: Return to summer by Tuesday and for much of the upcoming week. Dry and sunny. High temps will rise to above normal in most locations by mid week. Plan to be outside!



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 83ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free