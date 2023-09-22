First Weekend of Fall!

We’ll still be dealing with some smoke for the next couple of days, though it will slowly thin out. Air quality will fluctuate day to night, but will also slowly get better. In the meantime, a cool air mass aloft will remain in place through the weekend. Temperatures will warm slightly, but likely not above normal. Next week, the pattern becomes more progressive with a strong weather system impacting the Pacific Northwest. The tail end of the cold front may bring some light rain to the Monterey Bay Area late Monday night into Tuesday morning. The more progressive pattern will likely mean warmer temperatures as well.



AIR QUALITY : Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Overnight: Patchy low clouds at the coast will become thicker and more widespread, eventually filling into nearby valleys by morning. Lows will be around seasonable under gray skies, but cool further inland. Expect mainly 50s, with sheltered valleys and higher elevations dipping into the 40s. AQ could become worse overnight with the marine layer trapping the smoke in the area.



Saturday: Low clouds early, then becoming partly cloudy. Still hazy, but less than previous days. Expect highs on the coast in the 60s to low 70s with 70s to low 80s inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds for the coast becoming windy for inland valleys late in the day.

Sunday: Morning clouds the sunny in the afternoon coastal and inland with winds calming down a bit. Highs on the coast mainly in the 60s with inland 70s and 80s with a few places a bit warmer then previously.



Extended: Seasonably cool temperatures continue out of the weekend with a weather system arriving late Monday into early Tuesday. Some light rain may be possible around the area, especially in the north and closer to the coast. Slightly warmer weather is expected then through mid-week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 29th – October 5th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free