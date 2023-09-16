Clouds & Cooler Temps

Quiet weather for the weekend with cooler air moving into the central coast. For the weekend, temps may ease up on the coast a bit with a few breaks in the clouds, but an incoming trough/upper-level low will keep inland areas well below normal through much of next week. High temps will drop 3-5 degrees each day over the weekend and getting even cooler next week. A couple inland spots may be as cool as 20 degrees below average next week! This is all part of a blocked weather pattern which will keep deep onshore flow directed at us for at least the next six days.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: Low clouds will start to push inland by early evening, becoming widespread overnight with drizzle possible around the coast. Mostly cloudy, and patchy fog possible by morning. Lows will be mild, in the mid to upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Morning clouds and fog coastal and in the valleys then afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A cool down will begin inland with sunshine but temps will drop a bit and stay below normal for most of next week.

Monday: AM Fog and clouds then clearing with sunny skies but still cool inland with mainly 70s and some low 80s. Sun at coast with temps in mid to upper 60s.



Extended: Cooler than normal high temperatures can be expected into next week with widespread low clouds and fog for the overnights and mornings. Temps will cool each day by 3-5 degrees with some areas being 5-15 degrees below normal next week. Quiet weather but cool.ADVERTISING



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free