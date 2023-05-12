Temps on the rise!

Kicking off Mother’s Day weekend with some fantastic weather conditions! The more intense heat begins Saturday. Interior locations will get a taste of summer this weekend with rising temps. Areas like King City, Bradley and Pinnacles may reach the mid 90s Saturday! Everyone else in the upper 70s to upper 80s possible except for coastal where temps will stay more seasonable in the mid to upper 60s and 70’s in some spots like Big Sur.

AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: A few low clouds near the coast, pushing into nearby valleys. Most other locations will see clearer skies. Lows will be a touch warmer, in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Saturday: Sunny and the warmest day in the forecast with coastal highs mid 60s to 70s and inland mid to upper 80s with a few interior spots in low to mid 90s with a moderate heat risk. People are advised to use precautions and common sense by seeking shade, take breaks from the sun and being outside and drink plenty of water.

Sunday: Expect more of the same but somewhat cooler temps, not quite as intense with highs in low to mid 80s inland and low to mid 60s coastal.

Extended: A backtracking low pressure system is making its way west. We were and will continue to watch for a small chance of mountain rain shower/thunderstorm late Sunday into Monday as moisture streams in from the southeast. However, current model runs have kept most of the activity toward our east. With that said, temperatures because of the low will decrease slightly on Mother's Day and we could see a few more clouds at the coast.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 75ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free