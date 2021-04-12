Coastal Clouds and Inland Wind

Weather Authority

Air quality updates will return when needed. Outside of fire or winter inversion seasons, our air quality is *rarely* anything but good to moderate.



Weather Story: Low pressure builds in briefly, bringing with it a cooler air mass and gusty winds.



Monday: Awaking to more low clouds, but clearing out by early afternoon for the north side of the bday. Along the coast expect partly cloudy skies, inland locations will be mostly sunny with an occasional passing cloud. Temperatures will be similar to this past weekend with highs along the south side of the bay in the mid to upper 50s. Warmer on the north side of the bay, with temperatures in the 60s. Inland expect mostly 70s with a few 80s in southern Monterey County. Breezy to even gusty starting late afternoon, early evening.

Overnight: Low clouds and patchy fog fill back in around the bay. Expect lows in the 40s-50s on the coast, with mid 30s to mid 40s inland.

Tuesday: Cooler with highs mostly in the 60s. Morning and evening coastal clouds with inland sunshine. Gusty afternoon winds.

Extended: Our low cloud cycle will continue through the week. We will return to seasonable weather by mid-week, and could even be slightly warmer than average toward the end of the week as the ridge strengthens. Conditions look to remain dry.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.