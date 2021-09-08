Meet the Candidates: Green, Libertarian and non-partisan

JEFF HEWITT

Party: Libertarian

Occupation: Riverside County Supervisor, former Calimesa mayor, former Calimesa City Council member

Age: 68

City of Residence: Calimesa, CA

Key Issues: Education, water, pensions

Campaign Website: Hewitt4Ca.com

Campaign Statement: "Some elected officials spend a great deal of their time dodging responsibility. Getting elected and getting re-elected is their primary focus and the state suffers for it. They are clever about it, of course. They have all sorts of quick steps. One trick that really pokes me in the gizzard is the use of overpaid consultants to make “hard” decisions. While around California municipalities are failing, crushed by the weight of budgetary malfeasance, very poor management decisions, and corruption scandals. I represent "old school Californians" who still maintain social, community, and family values that made this the greatest state in the nation. There are not really all that many hard decisions in government. What makes decisions “difficult” is that politicians don’t want to be held responsible for anything. To avoid having to answer to the people, they bring in someone from far away, pay them millions of our tax dollars, and in return get told to do what was obvious in the first place. As Governor I will not duck behind consultants. There are some issues that need an expert to look at and advise us on, but most of what a Governor must make decisions on is just not that complex. I will save us hundreds of millions a year with one simple moral act: I will take full responsibility for my decisions."