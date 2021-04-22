Tracking the Return of Rain

Weather

WEATHER STORY

Dry, seasonable conditions will finish the week before clouds increase ahead of a pattern change this weekend. The deep marine layer and continued onshore flow will keep the coast cool and cloudy, with small variations in temperatures over the next couple of days. Inland locations will see low clouds in the morning, but more sunshine by afternoon once the clouds clear. Temperatures will remain at or below seasonable, along with breezy and even gusty conditions expected for interior valleys.

Thursday: Cool and gray along the coast. Could see a little more sunshine toward the north side of the bay, while southern locations will remain mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s along the coast. Inland locations will be mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer, ranging from the 60s to upper 70s further south.

Overnight: Widespread low cloudy overnight. Patchy fog in the higher elevations. Lows in the 40s-50s.

Extended: A cold front will begin to move in this weekend, bringing a chance for light to moderate showers. Clouds will be on the increase beginning Saturday. Rain expected Sunday into Monday. Starting Tuesday, we'll begin to dry out and warm up through midweek next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 73ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 26th – May 2nd calls for the likelihood of near-normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for most of the viewing area with abnormally dry conditions for a small section of southwestern Monterey County.