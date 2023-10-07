Some Heat Relief Coming

Relentless heat with heat advisory extended but relief is on the way Sunday with cloud and rain chances. Salinas reached 93 today, getting close to tying current record of 94 set back in 1996. King City hit 100 degrees today, just shy of typing record high of 102 in 1996. People sensitive to the heat should use caution and practice heat safety. High pressure will continue to dominate the central coast weather through Saturday. No records are expected but we’ll want to be alert for heat risk and fire risk, especially inland. Peak heat will be today with a Heat Advisory in place for much of the local region through Saturday night. Cooler onshore winds will arrive so expect changes by Sunday.

***Heat Advisory***

* WHEN...til 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay coastal region including the cities of

Monterey and Santa Cruz, and Carmel Valley, the Northern

Salinas Valley, and the Hollister Valley.

* WHAT...Afternoon high temperatures ranging from 86 to 102 across the central coast region.

Overnight low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s and lower 70s.

* IMPACTS...Above normal temperatures and moderate to major Heat Risk will

increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly

for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the heat, individuals should

be mindful of the elevated fire danger into the weekend,

especially inland and at higher elevations where there will be

no overnight relief from the marine layer.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Clear to partly cloudy with lows in mid to upper 50s to 60s with a few 70s inland.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds and high temps noticeably cooler, only climing into the 60s to 70s coastal and 80s with a few 90s inland. Breezy NW winds by the afternoon in the valleys and coastal. Slight chance for light rain overnight into Monday morning.

Monday: Light rain/drizzle possible early and cooler yet with clouds and slight chance of light rain. Highs in mid 60s to low 70s coastal and 70s and 80s inland.

Extended. Clouds and the marine layer returns with temperatures getting back to normal for this time of the year. Sunny for most of next week, cooler with highs 60s and mainly 70s across the coast.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 82ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free