Friday Morning Weather Forecast with Zach

WEATHER STORY

High pressure builds in which will warm things up for inland areas. Weakened high pressure and an overhead trough will bring one last round of low clouds to coastal areas before temperatures warm slightly on Friday. Onshore flow continues through the weekend bringing mild conditions to all areas.

Thursday: High temperatures will increase a couple degrees from Wednesday. Another flight of morning clouds and are drizzle is expected for coastal areas in the morning.

Overnight: The drizzle machine keeps on kicking near the coast with widespread low clouds. Overnight lows mainly in the 50s.

Friday: Both coastal and inland areas will climb by a few degrees before dipping back down and becoming mild into the weekend.

Extended: Little change is expected in terms of temperatures from Saturday into the beginning of next week. Partial morning and evening cloud cover for coastal areas and ample sunshine for inland locations.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and NORMAL precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”