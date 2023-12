SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- At least one person is dead after a crash along Highway 152 and Lovers Lane Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1:36 a.m., with one vehicle catching fire after the collision.

Both lanes were closed for some time after the crash but the road has since reopened.

We're working to learn more details from CHP-Hollister/Gilroy.