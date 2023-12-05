One juvenile arrested in Hollister shooting, no injuries resulting from shooting, police say

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said that a juvenile suspect has been arrested and booked into the San Benito County Youth Services Center after being involved in a shooting on Monday night. '

Police said that they responded to a shooting that occurred on Westside Boulevard between Apricot and C Street.

Investigators said that a silver sedan pulled up next to a vehicle which had two people inside.

Investigators said that there was a verbal exchange between both vehicles and the suspects inside the silver sedan produced a handgun and fired multiple shots into the other vehicle.

Police said there were no injuries that resulted from the shooting but one of the occupants of the vehicle that was shot at suffered minor injuries from falling glass debris.

Hollister Police said that a FLOCK camera was able to identify the vehicle and identify one of the occupants who lived in Watsonville.

Police was able to arrest the occupant without incident.

Hollister Police said this is an ongoing investigation.