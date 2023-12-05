Skip to Content
Capt. Joe Moses retiring from Monterey County Sheriff’s Office

Monterey County Sheriff's Office
Published 4:59 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A longtime member for the Monterey County Sheriff's Office has retired.

Capt. Joe Moses was recognized by the Monterey County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Moses has been with the Sheriff's Department for 29 years. Former Monterey County Sheriff Mike Kanalakis presented Moses with a ceremonial plaque.

Moses served in a variety of roles during his time with the Sheriff's Office. Most notably, he was in charge of the Monterey County Jail.

During the ceremony, Moses said he got into law enforcement because it gave him the opportunity to impact people's lives every day.

"No matter if you know it or not, what you say and how you answer the call, that's gonna make a difference in those people's lives," Moses said. "They're going to be talking about it for many years to come."

Moses did run for Monterey County Sheriff in 2022 where he lost to current Sheriff Tina Nieto.

Moses worked under six different Sheriff administrations.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

