Pacific Grove wants input on new City Manager

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The City of Pacific Grove is asking people who live there for their input selecting a new City Manager.

They're asking the public to do this in the form of a survey at the bottom of this article.

Some of the questions ask what management and leadership qualities a new City Manager should have, plus what skills and abilities they should bring.

It also asks what the City Manager should address during their time in P.G.

You can fill out the survey from the city by clicking here