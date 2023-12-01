Skip to Content
Pinnacles National Park suspends shuttle service due to unexpected lack of staffing

Pinnacles National Park
PAICINES, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Pinnacles National Park announced its shuttle service is shut down until further notice after an unexpected loss of both drivers left no one to operate the service.

Visitors are being told they'll have to hike to desired locations if closer parking areas are filled.

This includes access to the Bear Gulch, High Peaks and Old Pinnacles areas for anyone parking on the East Side campground or overflow parking lots.

Weekday visits are advised as weekends are consistently busy, according to staff at Pinnacles. They add visitors should plan to arrive early.

Applications for shuttle drivers will be open for people with a Commercial Driver's License at this link as soon as the job is posted.

