Work on final phase of College Lake Water Supply Pipeline Project to begin in 2024

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency shared an update on the the College Laker Water Supply Pipeline Project.

The agency said that nearly all of the six mile College Lake Water Supply Pipeline Project has been completed.

Crews are scheduled to begin work on the final eight feet of pipeline located under Highway 129 through Watsonville in early 2024.

Once work begins, construction is expected to last six months.

The Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency says that traffic will be impacted once work starts next year.