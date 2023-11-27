Salinas man injured in Williams Road shooting after argument with suspect

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A Salinas man in his 30's is expected to be okay after being shot in the hand on Williams Road on Sunday night.

Salinas Police said the shooting happened after two men were arguing with each other.

Witnesses told police one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the right hand. Seven shots were fired during the incident.

It's unknown if the suspect and victim knew each other and police said no suspect is in custody at this time.