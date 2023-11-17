Watsonville Holiday tree lighting event canceled due to potential for rain

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The City of Watsonville announced its Holiday Lights in the Plaza tree lighting event has been canceled.

The city said the event, designed to kick off the holiday season in the city, was canceled because of forecasted weather conditions.

Watsonville staff said the Plaza holiday lights will still be on display for the weekend and through the rest of the holiday season.

Watsonville also shared its Virtual Tree Lighting from back in 2020.