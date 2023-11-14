Watsonville City Council pause virtual public comments from meeting due to hate speech

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, the Watsonville City Council announced that they will be discontinuing public comment via Zoom for the remainder of the year.

During their recent meeting, the City Council experienced multiple Zoom bombings where anonymous speakers made inappropriate, disruptive, and racist comments.

In a statement, the City of Watsonville said the following about their decision.

"We have decided to temporarily discontinue the use of Zoom until the Council has a conversation about using this online platform and dealing with such disruptions early next year," the City said in a Facebook post.

The Council meetings will still be live-streamed on the city's Facebook page and on Zoom.