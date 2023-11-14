Skip to Content
Top Stories

Watsonville City Council pause virtual public comments from meeting due to hate speech

City of Watsonville
By
today at 10:41 AM
Published 10:33 AM

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, the Watsonville City Council announced that they will be discontinuing public comment via Zoom for the remainder of the year.

During their recent meeting, the City Council experienced multiple Zoom bombings where anonymous speakers made inappropriate, disruptive, and racist comments.

In a statement, the City of Watsonville said the following about their decision.

"We have decided to temporarily discontinue the use of Zoom until the Council has a conversation about using this online platform and dealing with such disruptions early next year," the City said in a Facebook post.

The Council meetings will still be live-streamed on the city's Facebook page and on Zoom.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content