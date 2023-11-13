Rountree Detention Center inmates graduate from Building Trades Pre-Apprenticeship Program

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said two inmates graduated from the Building Trades Pre-Apprenticeship Program at the Roundtree Rehabilitation and Re-Entry Facility.

Brian Sidwell and Kevin Allee finished courses in nine weeks involving skills in construction, plumbing and electrical trades.

"I feel comfortable now that I can get out and get a regular job to support my family," said Brian Sidwell. "I can go to any job site and say this is what I know how to do and give the opportunity to show them."

Sidwell and Allee earned MC3, OSHA 10 Construction Safety and CPR/First Aid certifications.

The sheriff's office said the goal of the program is to empower individuals in incarceration with essential tools and skills to have a career once they're released.

Roundtree offers the courses in partnership with Workforce Develop and the Santa Cruz County Office of Education to supply work boots, tools and certification training to the incarcerated persons in the program.

"This place I believe is giving me the second chance to change my life once and for all," said Sidwell.