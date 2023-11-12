Skip to Content
Salinas PD looking for two suspects who are allegedly stealing rent money from multiple apartment complexes

Salinas Police
today at 12:48 PM
Published 12:42 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said that they are looking for two suspects who have allegedly stole thousands of dollars in rent money from multiple apartment complexes in the city.

Officers said that two suspects have broken into rent deposit boxes at multiple apartment complexes throughout the city.

Here is surveillance footage that Salinas Police released of the two suspects involved in eight separate cases.

Salinas Police said that both suspects involved are responsible for eight separate cases. Officers said that they have allegedly stolen $34,000 in rent money.

If you have any information on both suspects, you are asked to contact Salinas Police.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

