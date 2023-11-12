62-year-old Los Gatos man dead in vehicle vs motorcycle crash on Highway 1 at Dimeo Lane

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol confirmed that a 62-year-old man from Los Gatos has died after being involved in a vehicle vs motorcycle crash on Highway 1 at Dimeo Lane on Saturday afternoon.

According to the CHP, the crash happened around 2:04 p.m. on Southbound Highway 1 at Dimeo Lane. The 62-year-old Los Gatos man was riding a red 2008 Victory Vision on southbound Highway 1 at Dimeo Lane.

Officers said that a white 2003 Toyota Tundra was also traveling southbound when the truck crashed with with the motorcycle for unknown reasons.

The 62-year-old man suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene according to the CHP.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota Tundra were not injured in the crash.

The California Highway Patrol says that the crash is still under investigation but officers do not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.