Skip to Content
Top Stories

Shelter-in-place lifted from Echo Valley Elementary School

File
KION
File
By
Published 12:27 PM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- North County Monterey County Unified School District confirmed that Echo Valley Elementary School has lifted their shelter-in-place order on Thursday afternoon.

The district confirmed that shelter-in-place was issued at the school due to nearby law enforcement activity around 11:08 a.m.

Maria Cuentas who is the public information officer for the school district confirmed that parents did receive notifications about the situation and all students and staff are accounted for and safe.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that they responded to the 100 block of Echo Valley Road for reports of a man undergoing a mental health crisis in a nearby home.

Deputies said that the man never posed a threat to the school.

Cuentas said that classes are going on as planned.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content