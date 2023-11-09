Shelter-in-place lifted from Echo Valley Elementary School

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- North County Monterey County Unified School District confirmed that Echo Valley Elementary School has lifted their shelter-in-place order on Thursday afternoon.

The district confirmed that shelter-in-place was issued at the school due to nearby law enforcement activity around 11:08 a.m.

Maria Cuentas who is the public information officer for the school district confirmed that parents did receive notifications about the situation and all students and staff are accounted for and safe.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that they responded to the 100 block of Echo Valley Road for reports of a man undergoing a mental health crisis in a nearby home.

Deputies said that the man never posed a threat to the school.

Cuentas said that classes are going on as planned.