Tree work on southbound Highway 101 at Cannon Road will result in lane closure starting on Friday

Caltrans will be doing tree work on Highway 101 and Cannon Road/Rocks Road
Karl Cooke
Published 3:44 PM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- You might need some extra time on your commute if you are driving southbound on Highway 101 from San Benito County.

Caltrans said the tree clearing work on southbound Highway 101 at Cannon Road and Rocks Road will result in the right hand lane being closed.

The location is just south of the junction of US 101 and Highway 156 near San Juan Bautista.

The right hand lane will be closed on Friday Oct. 27, Monday Oct. 30 and Tuesday Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Crews will be trimming trees, removing debris and clearing culverts to prepare for winter storms.

Caltrans said drivers can expect delays of 10 minutes.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

