HOLLISTER, Calf. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE BEU confirmed to KION that six firefighters who were employed at the Hollister Air Attack Base have been fired.

CAL FIRE BEU Unit Chief George Nunez said that the agency parted ways with the firefighters in September.

Nunez told KION that CAL FIRE could not comment on the situation because it is a personal matter.