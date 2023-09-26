Palma School football goes to 0-5 after academically ineligible student plays in first four games

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Palma School says that due to an oversight by them an academically ineligible football player competed in their first four games.

After the oversight was discovered they self-reported to the Central Coast Section, said Palma School Director of Athletics Rob Bishop.

The CCS ruling stated that the first four games will be forfeited and the Palma High football program will be placed on a one-year probation.

Palma School will still be eligible to compete in the post-season.