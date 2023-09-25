Students return to classroom after suspicious package turned out to be an empty fireworks container

Credit: Jérémy-Günther-Heinz Jähnick

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)-UPDATE: 10:54 AM- Morgan Hill Police have given more information on the suspicious package at Britton Middle School.

According to police, the package turned out to be an empty fireworks container.

Resources are clearing out from the area and school will resume as normal. All students are also reported safe.

ORIGINAL: Police in Morgan Hill are investigating a suspicious package near or on the grounds of Britton Middle School on 80 W Central Avenue.

According to a Facebook post by Morgan Hill Police, students are sheltering in place and parents are advised to avoid the area.