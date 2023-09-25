Skip to Content
Students return to classroom after suspicious package turned out to be an empty fireworks container

By ,
today at 11:15 AM
Published 10:11 AM
 Credit: Jérémy-Günther-Heinz Jähnick

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)-UPDATE: 10:54 AM- Morgan Hill Police have given more information on the suspicious package at Britton Middle School.

According to police, the package turned out to be an empty fireworks container.

Resources are clearing out from the area and school will resume as normal. All students are also reported safe.

ORIGINAL: Police in Morgan Hill are investigating a suspicious package near or on the grounds of Britton Middle School on 80 W Central Avenue.

According to a Facebook post by Morgan Hill Police, students are sheltering in place and parents are advised to avoid the area.

Ana Torrea

Weekend Anchor/Reporter for KION News Channel 5/46

Karl Cooke

Karl Cooke is a Multimedia Journalist for KION News Channel 46

