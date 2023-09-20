Seaside to discuss land sale to build new Monterey County courthouse project at Fort Ord

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside City Council will be discussing the potential land sale of approximately 5 acres in the Fort Ord area for the construction of a new three-story Monterey County courthouse.

The City Council will discuss the potential sale with the State of California on Thursday during their biweekly meeting. The California courts estimate the project would cost $174,684,000 to build the new seven-courtroom courthouse.

The new Monterey Family Justice Center Project will consolidate calendars/operations from the Marina and Salinas courthouses. Specifically, the new courthouse would be so family law, probate, and civil operations could be handled in one location.

The Monterey Courthouse, the Gabilan Annex, and the Juvenile Delinquency Facility would all be closed as a result of this new project.

To view the summarized plans you can see them below: