Skip to Content
Top Stories

Seaside to discuss land sale to build new Monterey County courthouse project at Fort Ord

By
Updated
today at 4:47 PM
Published 4:46 PM

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside City Council will be discussing the potential land sale of approximately 5 acres in the Fort Ord area for the construction of a new three-story Monterey County courthouse.

The City Council will discuss the potential sale with the State of California on Thursday during their biweekly meeting. The California courts estimate the project would cost $174,684,000 to build the new seven-courtroom courthouse.

The new Monterey Family Justice Center Project will consolidate calendars/operations from the Marina and Salinas courthouses. Specifically, the new courthouse would be so family law, probate, and civil operations could be handled in one location.

The Monterey Courthouse, the Gabilan Annex, and the Juvenile Delinquency Facility would all be closed as a result of this new project.

To view the summarized plans you can see them below:

JCC-New-Fort-Ord-Courthouse-NOPDownload
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content