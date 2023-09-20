Skip to Content
Salinas man sentenced to 12 years in prison for child molestation

Monterey County DA's Office
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 32-year-old Salinas man who was convicted of two counts of child molestation was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Sept. 12, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

Alejandro Acosta Romero will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Photo of Alejandro Acosta Romero, photo courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff's Office

Pacioni said that Jane Doe reported that Romero sexually assaulted her on three separate
occasions. The first assault started when she was 12 years old.

The DA's Office said that Jane Doe delayed disclosing the abuse for several months before she bravely reported to law enforcement.

According to Pacioni, Jane Doe stated she was hesitant to report the sexual assaults to law enforcement because she loved the Defendant and was afraid, she wouldn’t be believed.

