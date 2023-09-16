Skip to Content
73-year-old Salinas woman still missing more than a week after disappearance

Published 4:07 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas posted on September 8th that a 73-year-old woman was reported missing a day prior to asking the public for assistance in finding her.

Gloria Cortes was last heard from a few days before her disappearance. Police said her current location is unknown but they are conducting an extensive search to find her and bring her back.

As of Saturday, family tells KION that Gloria has not been found. If anyone has information they are encouraged to call Salinas Police at (831)-755-4222.

She is described by her family as a woman with brown eyes, with silver/white hair, who is 5'2 and weighs 110 pounds. She has a neck condition that causes her to hunch and uses a pink cane to walk.

KION has reached out to Salinas Police for further details on her case.

