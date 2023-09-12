Senate Bill 14 progresses: Unanimous Assembly vote brings CA closer to making child trafficking a serious felony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Senate Bill 14, a bill introduced by Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), has passed in the Assembly floor unanimously.

— Senator Shannon Grove (@ShannonGroveCA) September 12, 2023

It was amended to exempt human trafficking victims from the serious felony provisions that the bill would implement.

The bill would make child trafficking a serious felony in California. Anyone convicted of at least three serious felonies in California is punished by a sentence of between 25 years and life in prison under the three-strikes law.

Senator Grove released the statement following the passage:

We are one step closer to making the horrific crime of child sex trafficking a serious felony. SB 14 will increase jail time for repeat offenders who sell children for sex and commit the most heinous acts on our children.

The bill will move to the Senate floor for a concurrence vote before heading to the Governor’s desk for signature.