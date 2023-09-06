UC Santa Cruz and CSU Monterey Bay rank in Forbes’ list of top colleges in the country

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Forbes has released their list of "America's Top Colleges" for 2023. This list showcases the top 500 colleges in the United States.

Forbes says they rank colleges based on student success, return on investment, graduation rates, alumni influence, and high graduate salaries to name a few.

Three local colleges made the list this year, with San Jose State and UC Santa Cruz cracking the top 100.

San Jose State ranked 87th overall and Forbes listed several factors like average aid given ($9,184), average debt ($5,350) and median 10-year salary of $127,400.

"The school honors legacy through Earth Day and Sustainability Week because Gaylord Nelson, class of 39’, founded Earth Day. Other notable alumni include executive Peter Ueberroth, singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks, businessman Gordon Moore, and businessman Omid Kordestani," said Forbes.



UC Santa Cruz ranked 92nd overall, with an average aid given of $19,199, average debt of $5,540, and median 10-year salary of $127,400.

Notable alumni include film director Miranda July, actress Maya Rudolph, business executive Susan Diane Wojcicki and actor Andy Samberg.

CSU Monterey Bay ranks 131st overall with an average aid given of $9,097, average debt of $4,114, and median 10-year salary of $114,900.

"The university enrolls more than 6,000 students, with more than 40% of students coming from Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties. Half of all undergraduate students are first-generation college students," said Forbes.

