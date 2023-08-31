Elderly couple reported missing on their way to Pacheco Pass fruit stand

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police said that an elderly couple has been reported missing, with the City of Seaside being one of the last places they were located.

Police say Jose and Maria Dutra were driving to Casa De Fruta located at 10021 Pacheco Pass Highway. Their daughter said the couple never arrived and when she last contacted them they said they were in a parking lot with a Target and a Jack in the Box but did not provide further details.

The couple last had phone contact with their daughter at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Gilroy Police confirmed Thursday night the couple was last seen in Ventura County, California around 1:30 p.m.

Prior to that they were spotted in the Seaside area.

"Maria may be beginning to suffer from Dementia but has not been treated for it. Jose has been diagnosed with Dementia and is prescribed medication but it is believed that he does not have it with him," said Gilroy Police.

The couple left in their 2011 light brown/gold Honda CRV SUV with a CA license plate 6RWS841. Police added that the car may have front end damage and may have been fixed with silver duct tape.

If you see them call Gilroy Police Department at 408-846-0350. Case number 23-3886