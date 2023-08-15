Skip to Content
New gun safety proposal looks to support Newsom’s previous 28th Amendment

Published 7:06 AM

CALIFORNIA (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom wants to make gun restrictions even tougher with proposing changes to the constitution. 

This new amendment is called the Right to Safety Amendment. It looks to gain more support to his previously proposed 28th Amendment while also accommodating for the 2nd amendment.

The Right to Safety Amendment includes:

  • Raise the minimum age to buy a gun from 18 to 21.
  • Mandate universal background checks.
  • Institute a waiting period for all gun purchases.
  • Ban assault rifles for civilians.

Newsom says these changes will still keep the 2nd amendment intact and respect America's gun-owning tradition.

State leaders in support of this amendment introduced a joint resolution to the State Senate which is the first step to adopting a Constitutional Amendment.

Newsom first brought up his proposed changes back in June.

Karl Cooke

Karl Cooke is a Multimedia Journalist for KION News Channel 46

