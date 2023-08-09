Man killed while adjusting cargo along Highway 101 near San Martin

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after the CHP said he was adjusting some of the cargo of his parked vehicle along Highway 101 near San Martin.

CHP-Hollister/Gilroy isn't identifying the man at this time.

According to the CHP the man was standing along Highway 101 south of San Martin Avenue when the incident happened.

A large box truck traveling on southbound 101 made what the CHP is describing as an "unsafe turning movement" which caused the vehicle to travel to the right onto the shoulder and struck the man adjusting cargo.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment but later died.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation and the CHP said drugs/alcohol were not a factor in the cause of the crash.