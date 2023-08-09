Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man killed while adjusting cargo along Highway 101 near San Martin

Google Maps
By
Published 6:13 PM

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after the CHP said he was adjusting some of the cargo of his parked vehicle along Highway 101 near San Martin.

CHP-Hollister/Gilroy isn't identifying the man at this time.

According to the CHP the man was standing along Highway 101 south of San Martin Avenue when the incident happened.

A large box truck traveling on southbound 101 made what the CHP is describing as an "unsafe turning movement" which caused the vehicle to travel to the right onto the shoulder and struck the man adjusting cargo.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment but later died.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation and the CHP said drugs/alcohol were not a factor in the cause of the crash.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content