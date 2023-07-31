Suspect dead in 1991 Seaside cold case murder of Vicki Johnson

Skip to Content
Photo of Vicki Johnson from Seaside Police Dept. Johnson was killed in January 1991.
Seaside Police Dept.
Photo of Vicki Johnson from Seaside Police Dept. Johnson was killed in January 1991.
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A suspect in the 1991 murder of a 34-year-old woman is dead, according to Seaside Police.

Vicki Johnson's body was found back in January 1991 by investigators at a park on Darwin Street and H Place in Seaside. Police said she was strangled and that her body was set on fire.

There were no leads on a suspect as there were no witnesses to the crime.

The case went unsolved for more than 32 years until the state Department of Justice Crime Laboratory found a DNA match underneath Johnson's fingernails matching a man named Frank Lewis McClure.

McClure was 46 at the time of Johnson's murder and his DNA was in a national database for a previous felony conviction on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Police said McClure was not a suspect in the original investigation and a motive remains unknown.

Seaside Police urges anyone with additional information about Frank Lewis McClure or the murder of Vicki Johnson to please contact police.

