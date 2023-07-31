Suspect dead in 1991 Seaside cold case murder of Vicki Johnson

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A suspect in the 1991 murder of a 34-year-old woman is dead, according to Seaside Police.

Vicki Johnson's body was found back in January 1991 by investigators at a park on Darwin Street and H Place in Seaside. Police said she was strangled and that her body was set on fire.

There were no leads on a suspect as there were no witnesses to the crime.

The case went unsolved for more than 32 years until the state Department of Justice Crime Laboratory found a DNA match underneath Johnson's fingernails matching a man named Frank Lewis McClure.

McClure was 46 at the time of Johnson's murder and his DNA was in a national database for a previous felony conviction on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Police said McClure was not a suspect in the original investigation and a motive remains unknown.

Seaside Police urges anyone with additional information about Frank Lewis McClure or the murder of Vicki Johnson to please contact police.