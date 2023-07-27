Suspect tased after vandalism spree, punching through woman’s windshield, in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-Gilroy Police said that a man had to be tased after going on a vandalism spree at the Gilroy Premium Outlets on Wednesday morning.

Police got a call at around 8:55 a.m. of a man using concrete blocks and a metal chair to break business windows at the Gilroy Premium Outlets on Leavesley Road. Officers also learned upon arrival that the suspect had approached a woman in a vehicle and punched through her windshield while she was still in the driver's seat.

The suspect was found in the parking lot but was unresponsive to de-escalation attempts, said police. A Taser was then used to prevent any further attacks.

Mauricio Medina-Vera, 38 from Gilroy, was subdued and placed under arrest. He was given medical treatment and then taken to Santa Clara County Jail for assault and vandalism.