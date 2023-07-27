Skip to Content
Suspect tased after vandalism spree, punching through woman’s windshield, in Gilroy

By
Published 12:56 PM

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-Gilroy Police said that a man had to be tased after going on a vandalism spree at the Gilroy Premium Outlets on Wednesday morning.

Police got a call at around 8:55 a.m. of a man using concrete blocks and a metal chair to break business windows at the Gilroy Premium Outlets on Leavesley Road. Officers also learned upon arrival that the suspect had approached a woman in a vehicle and punched through her windshield while she was still in the driver's seat.

The suspect was found in the parking lot but was unresponsive to de-escalation attempts, said police. A Taser was then used to prevent any further attacks.

Mauricio Medina-Vera, 38 from Gilroy, was subdued and placed under arrest. He was given medical treatment and then taken to Santa Clara County Jail for assault and vandalism.

Suspect's mugshot courtesy of Gilroy Police Department.

Ricardo Tovar

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

