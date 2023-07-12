Skip to Content
Top Stories

Salinas man killed in car crash with tree on Highway 101 south of Gilroy

By
today at 2:18 PM
Published 2:16 PM

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol says a man was killed on Saturday after crashing into a tree on northbound Highway 101 north of State Route 25.

CHP says that a 21-year-old man was driving a 2004 Honda Accord north at around 11:20 p.m.

He traveled across the northbound lanes, onto the shoulder, and eventually stopped after hitting a tree, said CHP. Investigators are unsure as to why this incident occurred or if drugs and alcohol were factors.

CHP said the driver was also wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and tried to save the victim but he died on scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to Call CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area Offices at (408)427-0700. An autopsy will be conducted by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content