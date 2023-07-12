Salinas man killed in car crash with tree on Highway 101 south of Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol says a man was killed on Saturday after crashing into a tree on northbound Highway 101 north of State Route 25.

CHP says that a 21-year-old man was driving a 2004 Honda Accord north at around 11:20 p.m.

He traveled across the northbound lanes, onto the shoulder, and eventually stopped after hitting a tree, said CHP. Investigators are unsure as to why this incident occurred or if drugs and alcohol were factors.

CHP said the driver was also wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and tried to save the victim but he died on scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to Call CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area Offices at (408)427-0700. An autopsy will be conducted by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner.