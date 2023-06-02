Watsonville to receive over $1,000,000 to support farmworker homeownership

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- California was awarded $16 million Friday to expand homeownership for farm workers.

Included in that funding, is $1,202,500 for Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay. The money will go to assist five units with funding under the First-time Homebuyer Mortgage Assistance Program and Technical Assistance for Self-Help Housing Grant.

This project in Watsonville will support families at or below 70% Area Median Income.

“California isn’t California without our farmworkers – not only are they our state’s economic backbone, but they help us produce over a third of our country’s vegetables and three-quarters of the country’s fruits and nuts. Our farmworkers have our backs – now it’s time we have theirs,” said Governor Newsom. “These grants will help make the California Dream a reality for dozens of farmworkers by helping them become homeowners – and help them lay a foundation for future generations to build upon.”

Awards Summary: