Two arrested with a cache of guns by San Benito County Sheriff’s Office

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday morning, the San Benito County Sheriff's Office announced that they arrested 21-year-old Julio Perez Parra and 48-year-old Ramiro Luna on multiple gun charges in Merced County.

In 2022, The San Benito County Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau and San Benito County Special Intelligence Unit started an investigation into Perez Parra that was related to the illegal possession of firearms.

Investigators were able to develop a probable cause and authorized a search warrant for Perez Parra's residence located on the 700 block of Covington Court in Los Banos. The San Benito County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the Merced County Sheriff's Office and Los Banos Police Department due to the high-risk nature of the investigation.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team executed the search warrant at Parra's residence around 6 a.m. on Thurning. The SWAT Team was able to safely enter the residence and complete their search.

Investigators seized 22 firearms which included one fully automatic firearm, seven assault rifles, and two ghost guns. There were also multiple high-capacity magazines, approximately 200 rounds of ammunition, and evidence of gang membership were also seized during the search.

During the investigation, San Benito County Sheriff's Office said that Luna had two firearms that he was prohibited from having.

Perez Parra was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on multiple charges including possession of a firearm without identification and possession of an assault weapon.

The San Benito County Sheriff's Office also requested criminal charges be filed against Luna from the Merced County District Attorney's Office. The charges that Luna could face include possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.