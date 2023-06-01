San Francisco NWSL expansion team to be called Bay FC

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The newest Bay Area sports team officially unveiled their name on Thursday afternoon.

Bay Football Club or Bay FC is set to join the National Women's Soccer League as the league's 14th team in 2024. The colors of Bay Fc are navy, poppy red and fog grey. The logo incorporates a stylized depiction of a bridge with the letter B.

They are expecting to announce where their temporarily training facility will be with future plans to build a permanent practice facility in the future.

Former U.S. Women's National Team players Aly Wagner, Brandi Chastain, Danielle Slaton and Leslie Osborne are founding partners.

San Francisco-based investment firm Sixth Street will be the Bay FC's majority financial backer with an investment of $125 million.

Sixth Street CEO Alan Waxman will serve on the league's board of governors. Notable franchise board members include former Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg, former Golden State Warriors President Rick Welts and Staci Slaughter who is a former vice president for communications for the San Francisco Giants.