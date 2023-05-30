Does Marina need a new cell tower to fix service issues?

MARINA, Calif. - The City of Marina is proposing to put up a new cell phone tower in order to help with the phone service issues in the city. There is a lot of back and forth about the placement of this tower.

Both sides are weighing the pros and cons of the proposed cell phone tower. But one thing that the people in Marina can agree on at least is that the cell service there is poor. Marina City Council Member, Brian McCarthy acknowledged the cell phone service problem in the city.

“You probably have not driven through Marina on highway one and not had a call drop,” McCarthy said. “This new tower would increase the coverage.”

A Marina Real Estate Agent and homeowner, Viktoria Hill, said that the cell tower is needed, but she does not agree with the location of the tower.

“The only thing we disagree with is its location, right,” Hill said. “So, I'm sure we have a lot of empty land throughout Marina. And I feel like it should be someplace where it can be better not being placed in the middle of the residential area.”

With new homes being built in the area, Viktoria Hill is concerned about how this could impact the value of the homes in the area.

“I had plenty of experiences where a buyer would not even want to check out the house in sight,” Hill said. “Once they spot a wireless tower next to the door.”

Marina City Leaders want to hear the wants and concerns of their people, including the proposal for this tower.

“Your decision makers are listening to you,” McCarthy said. “And, you know, I think what we're hearing is that we want a more robust cell coverage network, but we want to do that in a methodical way that benefits everybody.”

McCarthy also said that the planning commission approved the cell tower application on a vote of four to three, but it still has to be officially approved by the city council. The application also has a ten-day appeal period from the time that the planning commission approved it.