Driver and juvenile injured during Highway 1 shooting near Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating a shooting on southbound Highway 1 at the Freedom Boulevard exit Friday night.

Law officials say that at around 8:40 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting at the Freedom Boulevard exit on Southbound Highway 1. Investigators say the suspect, driving an Acura MDX, black or dark grey in color (similar to the one in the photo), was driving erratically.

He then caused an accident with another vehicle and both drivers exited the freeway at Freedom Boulevard. The suspect turned his car and fired multiple times at the victim, said investigators.

The victim driver and his juvenile passenger were injured and taken to the hospital. Both were released shortly after, said deputies. The suspect is described as a black male adult with long hair and deputies said that his Acura may have rear-end damage.

Deputies say that a blue Honda Accord was seen near the incident and the driver is believed to be a witness. Detectives want to locate them for an interview.

"The Sheriff’s Office also requests that if anyone has dashcam footage on Highway 1 recorded between 8:20 pm and 9:00 pm on May 26th to please notify deputies at the above phone number as soon as possible," said deputies.