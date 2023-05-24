Skip to Content
Montage Health and Monterey Bay F.C. hosted Healthy Field Day

Photo of Monterey Bay F.C. players with Monterey County elementary school students who participated in Field Day.
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday morning, Montage Health and Monterey Bay F.C. had more than 120 Monterey County elementary school students for a Healthy Field Day at Cardinale Stadium.

Students were able to learn healthy habits which included participating in soccer drills with Monterey Bay F.C. players. They also participated in a movement challenge and a team-building relay.

Students also learned the 5210 framework which includes five daily servings of fruits and vegetables, two hours or less of recreational screen time, one hour or more of physical activity, and zero sugary drinks. 

