Three people wanted for possible connection to graffiti in Del Rey Oaks

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Del Rey Oaks Police said they are searching for three individuals wanted for graffiti spotted on the 800 block of Canyon Del Rey Boulevard in late April.

Police said the three pictured above were seen in the area at the time and graffiti was located at multiple locations afterward.

Police are offering a reward for anyone that can identify them.

You can call 831-375-8525 or email jandoy@delreyoaks.org with any information. Reference case #23-136.