Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 12:31 PM

Three people wanted for possible connection to graffiti in Del Rey Oaks

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Del Rey Oaks Police said they are searching for three individuals wanted for graffiti spotted on the 800 block of Canyon Del Rey Boulevard in late April.

Police said the three pictured above were seen in the area at the time and graffiti was located at multiple locations afterward.

Police are offering a reward for anyone that can identify them.

You can call 831-375-8525 or email jandoy@delreyoaks.org with any information. Reference case #23-136.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content