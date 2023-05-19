Skip to Content
Man just off probation found with meth, ammunition and a jail shirt

Soledad Police Department

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task Force assembled to conduct compliance checks for people on probation and parole.

Nine compliance checks were conducted and resulted in three parole-probation violation arrests and one sexual offender violation arrest.

Miguel Godoy, 26, just cleared parole and is a documented King City gang member, said police. He was found with 230 grams of meth, numerous rounds of ammunition, and a jail shirt from a previous visit to the Monterey County Jail.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

