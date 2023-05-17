Home deemed uninhabitable after fire in Capitola

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County said they responded to a structure fire on the 1700 block of 43rd Avenue on Thursday.

Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen and extended to the living room at 1: 26 p.m. The house sustained heat and smoke damage and was contained at 2 p.m.

The home was red-tagged and deemed uninhabitable, said firefighters. Nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire and nobody was injured.