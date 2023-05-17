Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 4:18 PM

Home deemed uninhabitable after fire in Capitola

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County said they responded to a structure fire on the 1700 block of 43rd Avenue on Thursday.

Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen and extended to the living room at 1: 26 p.m. The house sustained heat and smoke damage and was contained at 2 p.m.

The home was red-tagged and deemed uninhabitable, said firefighters. Nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire and nobody was injured.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content