Police: Man arrested for leading officers on high-speed chase through East Salinas that ends in collision

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - The Salinas Police Department said they arrested a man on multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit early Saturday morning.

According to the department, it started at 3:45am in the area of E. Laurel Dr. and Towt St. Officers were trying to cite a Gray Honda Accord, driven by 43-year Jesus Cervantes, for vehicle code violations.

Cervantes immediately accelerated in an attempt to evade officers, running a red light in the process.

The chase began, Cervantes speeding through East Salinas and driving on the wrong side of the road, before he took the Highway 101 south on-ramp from E. Market St.

Cervantes then made a U-turn and broadsided another car at 70 MPH, causing Cervantes to spin out and lose control of his vehicle. He went off the highway and down a 15-foot embankment, where he had to be extricated from his car by the Salinas Fire Department.

He was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other car was treated by paramedics and released at the scene.

Police said Cervantes was trying to avoid arrest on four felony warrants. He will be booked into Monterey County jail for resisting arrest and evading officers.