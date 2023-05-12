Police: Man shot while unloading groceries in East Salinas, toddler in car almost hit with round

SALINA, Calif. (KION-TV) Salinas Police said they are investigating a few incidents in East Salinas that occurred Thursday night.

Police said they responded to reports of gunshots and a woman crying on the 700 block of Elton Place.

Minutes later they received a 911 call from a 39-year-old man who said he had been asked, "where he was from" by a man who revealed a handgun in his waistband. The victim ran and called police.

A short while later, a 23-year-old arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. He claimed to have been unloading groceries on the 700 block of Elton Place outside his apartment when he heard gunshots.

He was shot in the hand, and his vehicle and a second parked vehicle also had gunshots. Police said a one-year-old toddler was in the victim's car and was nearly struck by a round.

Bullet casings were found in the apartment complex's driveway and the street. Police said the victim was less than cooperative with officers and they had to issue a search warrant to check his vehicle and apartment.

Police believe these incidents to be related and want anyone with information to contact them.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Salinas Police Department at (831) 758-7321.