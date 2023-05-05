Salinas man killed after two-vehicle crash outside Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said that a man is dead and two others were injured after a two-vehicle crash near Hollister Friday morning.

At around 5:25 a.m., the Monterey Communication Center received a call of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 156. CHP said a 2013 Toyota Corolla was going west on Highway 156 at an unknown speed.

That car crashed into a 2013 Ram 2500 at the intersection for an unknown reason, said CHP. The 31-year-old male driver from Salinas died of a major head injury at Hazel Hawkins Hospital.

CHP said the 31-year-old female passenger from Salinas was taken to the hospital with multiple lacerations. The driver of the Ram complained of minor chest pain.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash, said CHP. If anyone has information or dash cam footage, contact Officer J. Cerna, ID 23192, at (408) 427-0700.